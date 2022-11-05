Surprise movie for fans from Salman Khan on his birthday!

Mumbai: After Bollywood’s Badshah now it’s time for Bollywood’s Bhaijaan to celebrate his birthday in December. Every year Salman Khan releases a movie around his birthday for his fans but this year there is no such announcement. But wait, it seems like Bhaijaan has something else for his fans in the store.

Reportedly, Salman, who is known to treat his fans on special occasions, will be marking his birthday by releasing the docu-series, Beyond the Star which is in the final leg now.

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Applause Entertainment’s CEO, Sameer Nair was asked about Salman khan’s documentary which was announced way before the pandemic hit us. He said that the movie is almost finished and they are about to decide on a date for its release.

When he was asked if the documentary will be released in December as fans are expecting something on Bhaijaan’s birthday, Sameer replied by saying there is no such plan yet. But it is confirmed that Salman’s co-stars and his near and dear will be seen in Beyond the Stars.

A report in News 18 says, all the people that Salman Khan has ever worked with like Bhagyashree, Disha Patani, Sajid Nadiadwala, David Dhawan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Subhash Ghai and Sooraj Barjatya will be featured in the series.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently working on Farhad Samji’s directorial Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which also stars Pooja Hedge, Prabhu Deva, Shehnaaz Gill and Sohail Khan among others. He also has Tiger 3 and a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan lined up.