Suryalanka or Chirala, which beach should Hyderabadis visit?

With the scarcity of good beaches near Hyderabad, travelers are often on the lookout for the perfect coastal getaways. Two popular choices that have gained attention among Hyderabadi tourists are Suryalanka Beach and Chirala Beach.

While both beaches are located in Andhra Pradesh and promise serene waves, some differences set them apart. So, how should one decide which to add to the travel list?

In this guide, Siasat.com will compare both beaches in terms of accessibility, atmosphere, amenities and activities, fast-tracking your plans for a seaside escape.

1. Suryalanka Beach

First, we have Suryalanka Beach which is located in the Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh.

Distance from Hyderabad- Situated 325km from Hyderabad, reaching Surayalanka Beach requires a 7-hour drive by car. The route includes sceneries and well-maintained roads, making it accessible for a weekend trip.

Activities- Being very popular, this beach offers a variety of organized activities such as beach volleyball, food stalls, and scenic viewpoints. The Haritha Beach Resort enhances the beach’s appeal, making it an ideal destination for those who enjoy a social experience in their getaways.

Maintenance- While the beach is generally well-maintained around the resort area, peak-season crowds often litter. For a cleaner experience, it is better to visit during off seasons when the beach is in its pristine condition.

Things to do nearby– Visit the Undavalli Caves, Kondaveedu Fort, Uppalapadu Bird Sanctuary, and another beach called Ramapuram Beach.

2. Chirala Beach

Next up, we have Chirala Beach, which is located in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Distance from Hyderabad- This beach is slightly closer than Suryalanka, located about 310 kilometers from Hyderabad. The drive takes around 5 to 6 hours, which makes it a good option for those looking to minimize travel time.

Activities- Known for its quieter, more relaxed ambiance, Chirala Beach is ideal for travelers who prefer solitude over structured activities. It offers simple pleasures such as scenic beach walks, sunbathing, and local seafood prepared by vendors along the shore. The peaceful atmosphere is perfect for anyone looking to unwind without distractions.

Maintenance- Due to its low-key vibe, Chirala Beach often feels cleaner and closer to nature. The absence of heavy crowds keeps it relatively free of litter, although it lacks formal maintenance structures. Visitors generally find it appealing for its unspoiled, rustic feel​.

Things to do nearby- Shop at Chirala’s local markets, boating in the backwaters, visit the Chirala lighthouse and museum, and attend the annual Chirala carnival.

Final takeaway

While both beaches have their charm, your choice ultimately depends on the type of beach experience you’re after.

Choose Suryalanka if you’re looking for a social, activity-filled beach experience with resort amenities.

Choose Chirala for a peaceful, scenic retreat with fewer crowds and a closer connection to nature.