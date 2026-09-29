Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister makes fresh claims: ‘Leg broken, eyes injured’

Hyderabad: More than six years after Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared an emotional video making fresh allegations about his post-mortem. Alongside the claims, she spoke about her grief and urged the actor’s fans not to let their pain turn into hatred.

Shweta said she recently learnt disturbing information from a person she described as having conducted her brother’s post-mortem. Her account included allegations of injuries and the use of force. These remain claims made by Shweta, rather than independently verified medical findings.

What did Shweta say?

In the video, Shweta alleged that Sushant’s leg had been broken, his eyes had been injured and considerable force had been used on him. She attributed the information to the person associated with the post-mortem.

The allegations require context: the CBI filed closure reports in March 2025 after its investigation found no evidence of foul play in the actor’s death. Shweta’s latest account should therefore not be presented as an established conclusion of the investigation.

An emotional appeal to Sushant’s fans

Shweta also recalled meeting supporters following her return from Atlanta. She said people hugged her and cried while remembering her brother, sharing the grief they continued to feel over his passing.

Speaking about forgiveness, she explained that coming to terms with something painful happening to a loved one can be especially difficult. However, she said she did not want resentment or a desire for revenge to define her life.

“I don’t want to drown in hatred, revenge or resentment,” she said, adding that she wanted to stand for love, faith and goodness.

Her message ended with an appeal to those who continue to remember Sushant: hold on to faith and do not allow grief to fill their hearts with negativity. While her allegations bring renewed attention to the circumstances surrounding his passing, her closing words focused on healing and the love his supporters continue to carry for him.