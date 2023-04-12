Sushmita Sen goes shopping with ex- boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughter Alisah

Mumbai: Sushmita Sen went shopping with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and younger daughter Alisah on Tuesday.

Posted by a paparazzo, the video went viral. Sushmita was seen in a red tee and black pants. Her hair was tied in a neat bun and the former Miss Universe also sported shades. Sushmita exchanged pleasantries with the photographer before getting into the car. She was asked by the photographer how she was doing. Sushmita replied, “Absolutely fine”.

In the video, a plastic bottle was thrown from Sushmita’s car, for which, the actor faced criticism online.

A couple of days back, the former Miss Universe dropped a workout video where she was accompanied by younger daughter Alisah and Rohman Shawl. Sushmita’s caption read, “Will is the only way” #36days. Now allowed more training!!! I leave to shoot for AARYA in Jaipur shortly…and here are my loved ones, keeping me company & helping me get back in the zone!!! Kisses Alisah Shona & @rohmanshawl… I love you guys!!! #duggadugga”

Sushmita suffered a cardiac arrest in February and following that she has undergone angioplasty. The ‘Aarya’ actor informed her fans through social media that she was diagnosed with a 95 per cent blockage in the main artery. Since then, the actor has been updating with her health details on Instagram.

In one of her live sessions, Sushmita requested the younger generation to get their hearts checked at regular intervals.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor completed the dubbing for ‘Taali’. The series is based on the life of transgender Shreegauri Sawant. Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Shreegauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised a transgender person as the third gender.

Sushmita will also wind up the pending work of “Aarya 3” soon.