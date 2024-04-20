Suspect entering Iranian consulate in Paris under control: Police

Paris: The man who reportedly entered the Iranian consulate in Paris with explosive, has been taken out of the building and put under control, the Paris prefecture said.

The police intervened around and in the building which houses the Iranian diplomatic representation in the 16th arrondissement after at least one witness alerted that he had seen a suspicious individual enter the building displaying an explosive, which seemed to be a grenade or an explosive belt, according to French television TF1.

The BRI, an elite police unit specialising in serious criminal cases such as armed robbery and kidnapping, was deployed to carry out checks. No explosive has been found yet, reported BFM TV as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The French government upgraded the country’s terror threat level to its maximum in late March following the attack on a Moscow concert hall. Recent escalation of conflicts in the Middle East raised fresh concerns.