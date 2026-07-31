Suspected terrorists fire at labourers in Kulgam, one dead

The assailants targeted the labourers at the brick kiln in Kelam late in the evening.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Security personnel keep a vigil during an inspection of vehicles to maintain public safety following the recent terror attack in Anantnag, at Qaimoh, Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, July 27, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Security personnel keep a vigil during an inspection of vehicles to maintain public safety following the recent terror attack in Anantnag, at Qaimoh, Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, July 27, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: Suspected terrorists opened fire on non-local labourers at a brick kiln in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, July 31, resulting in the death of one individual and injuries to another, officials said.

The assailants targeted the labourers at the brick kiln in Kelam late in the evening.

Officials said that two labourers were injured in the attack. One of them succumbed to his wounds before he could be transported to a hospital, while the other was referred to the GMC Hospital in Anantnag.

Subhan Bakery

Further details of the incident are awaited.

This attack follows closely on the heels of another incident less than ten days ago, in which terrorists shot and killed a police officer in Anantnag town.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

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