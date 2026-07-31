Suspected terrorists fire at labourers in Kulgam, one dead

Srinagar: Suspected terrorists opened fire on non-local labourers at a brick kiln in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, July 31, resulting in the death of one individual and injuries to another, officials said.

The assailants targeted the labourers at the brick kiln in Kelam late in the evening.

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Officials said that two labourers were injured in the attack. One of them succumbed to his wounds before he could be transported to a hospital, while the other was referred to the GMC Hospital in Anantnag.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

This attack follows closely on the heels of another incident less than ten days ago, in which terrorists shot and killed a police officer in Anantnag town.