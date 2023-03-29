Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh alleges terror plot to target him

Hyderabad: Suspended BJP MLA T. Raja Singh has claimed that a terrorist outfit planned to target him during the Ram Navami procession in Hyderabad on Thursday.

He posted on social media a letter from a resident of the old city of Hyderabad to the commissioner of police claiming that a terrorist planned to hurl bombs at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, state BJP office and Ram Navami procession on March 31.

The letter, written by Uma Maheswari, alleged that the main target of the terrorist working for Bahrain-based Mukhtar Brigades is Raja Singh, a member of Telangana Legislative Assembly from Goshamahal constituency.

Raja Singh, who is scheduled to lead the procession, asked state home Minister Mahmood Ali, Director General of Police and Police Commissioner if they verified the claims made in the letter. “Update us abt this as Lakhs of Ram Bhakts joins this procession,” tweeted Raja Singh.

Also Read Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for Sri Rama Navami announced

The controversial MLA had last month lodged a complaint with the police stating that he was receiving threatening calls from Pakistan-based phone numbers.

“I have been receiving threatening calls every day. I have given written complaints many times to the police department when the callers are aggressive and abusive but no action has been taken. Not even one person has been arrested who threatened me as of now,” he had said.

Following the MLA’s claims, police had assigned him a new bullet-resistant vehicle.

The MLA was arrested by the police in August last year for making certain comments hurting religious sentiments of Muslims. He was sent to jail on August 25 after the Hyderabad police commissioner had invoked PD Act. BJP had also suspended him from the party.

Raja Singh was released from jail on November 9, after spending two months in jail following his arrest under the Preventive Detention Act.

The Telangana High Court had set aside the police commissioner’s order and released the MLA on bail but directed him not to make any speech or comment which created hatred among communities.