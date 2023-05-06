Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh denied entry in Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad: Suspended Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh was reportedly stopped an denied into the newly inaugurated Telangana Secretariat building near Tank Bund on Saturday.

In a video released by him, Raja Singh said he had gone to the Telangana Secretariat on an invite by the Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav to attend a meeting of all city MLAs. “At the gate the security stopped me and told them they have instructions not to allow me into the Secretariat. So I returned,” he said.

Raja Singh came down heavily on the Telangana government and asked if the Secretariat is only for the ruling party MLAs and ministers. “It is constructed with taxpayers money. I don’t know why the meeting was called in Secretariat when the BJP MLAs are not allowed into the building to attend it,” lamented Raja Singh.

He termed the incident unfortunate and said the government is doing time pass and not bothered about public welfare. The new Secretariat was thrown open last week and was formally inaugurated by Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao. It is equipped with state-of-the-art features and built with a unique design.

With restrictions on him, Raja Singh is currently unable to carry out political campaigns or hold public rallies as he would have ideally done in the run-up to the polls. The legislator is currently out on bail after he was arrested for his derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad last year, which led to several protests. Raja Singh has been subverting his restrictions by passing communal and inflammatory remarks from outside the state.

Ministers, leaders of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and senior officials presented bouquets to congratulate him on the occasion. Many ministers and other public representatives bowed down to touch the feet of Chief Minister KCR.

A brainchild of Chief Minister KCR, the Secretariat complex has come up near the banks of Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city at the same piece of land where old buildings of Telangana Secretariat and earlier undivided Andhra Pradesh stood.

The new secretariat of Telangana has been named after Dr B RAmbedkar, the architect of the constitution, with the intention that people’s representatives and the entire government machinery should work to realise the ideals of the Architect of the Indian Constitution, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Sunday.

Raja Singh unlikely to contest from Goshamahal in upcoming polls

Raja Singh is unlikely to contest the upcoming Telangana state elections as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate as his suspension won’t be lifted any time soon by the party’s central leadership. It has been learnt that the firebrand Hindutva MLA is in fact likely to be given a Lok Sabha ticket next year from Zaheerabad.

Sources from the BJP told Siasat.com that M Vikram Goud, son of the late ex-Congress minister Mukesh Goud, is likely to be the BJP’s Goshamahal candidate. As of now, the Raja Singh is still suspended from the BJP, for the controversy and unrest he caused in Hyderabad last year due to his remarks on Prophet Muhammad. He was immediately suspended from the BJP, and he still remains to be so. The MLA has been running campaigns outside the state as he also faces a gag order from the high court.

According to BJP sources, there are more than a few contenders for the Goshamahal constituency for the upcoming Telangana state election, which is scheduled to be held at the end of 2023. In the previous 2018 polls, Vikram Goud’s father had contested and lost to Raja Singh in a triangular contest along with the Bharata Rashtra Samithi (then TRS) candidate