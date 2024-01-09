Suspicious object found at gate of Japan’s Parliament building

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th January 2024 3:18 pm IST
Tokyo: A suspicious object was found at the main gate of Japan’s National Diet (Parliament) Building in Tokyo, but has been confirmed of not being dangerous, local media reported on Tuesday.

A report came in at around 3.30 p.m. (local time) that a suspicious item was found at the main gate of the National Diet Building, while the police dispatched its explosives disposal squad to investigate, Xinhua news agency quoted the Fuji News Network as saying.

Investigators later confirmed that the suspicious item, which looked like a messenger bag with a photo and a letter in it, was not dangerous, the report said.

The suspicious object that was thrown in by someone was discovered by the security guard within the Diet, the country’s Parliament, it added.

A probe is currently underway.

