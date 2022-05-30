Sussanne has a cute pet name for Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad

Sussanne Khan has shared an adorable nickname for Hrithik's current girlfriend Saba Azad on Instagram.

Published: 30th May 2022
Sussanne Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan has shared an adorable nickname for the actor’s current girlfriend Saba Azad.

Saba shared a boomerang video of herself on Instagram in front of a mirror. Dressed in a brown dress, Saba captioned the post, “I have no smart caption for this narcissism!! #bts.”

Sussanne also took to the comment section and tagged the young actress as ‘Sabooo’.

She commented: “Woww Sabooo” with fire emojis.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ where he will be sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time.

Apart from this, he also has ‘Vikram Vedha’ with Saif Ali Khan.

