Sussanne has a cute pet name for Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad

Mumbai: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan has shared an adorable nickname for the actor’s current girlfriend Saba Azad.

Saba shared a boomerang video of herself on Instagram in front of a mirror. Dressed in a brown dress, Saba captioned the post, “I have no smart caption for this narcissism!! #bts.”

Sussanne also took to the comment section and tagged the young actress as ‘Sabooo’.

She commented: “Woww Sabooo” with fire emojis.

