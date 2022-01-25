Sutapa Sikdar ‘finally forgives’ late husband Irrfan Khan

Mumbai: Late icon Irrfan Khan did not believe in remembering or celebrating birthdays but his wife Sutapa has finally forgiven him for forgetting her birthdays most of the time.

Sutapa, who celebrated her birthday this year with sons Babil and Ayaan, penned an emotional note on her Instagram handle, remembering her late husband.

She began, “I finally forgive you irrfan for not remembering 28 birthdays out of 32 we spent together…I did not sleep a wink night before my birthday, walking tirelessly the endless lanes and by lanes of memories from getting angry stage to hurt stage to giving up stage and to finally happily accepting your philosophical reason of not celebrating and forgetting my birthdays at last.”

She added that her idea of celebrating was to be with him.

“And yesterday night I told you finally about the way I love celebrations and it was not about birthday but celebration I wanted to be with you. But yesterday Surprisingly babil and ayaan did not forget my birthday!! I suspect deeply that you whispered it in their dreams or else why did they conspire to celebrate,” she said.

She concluded by writing how much she misses him.

“Cheers Irrfan !! you I missed like never before as we celebrated my birthday by both of them you might not have believed in birthdays but you would be so happy to see them giving me soooo much of love!!#birthdaymom#rockstarboys,” Sutapa signed off.

Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour, fighting which he left for his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020.