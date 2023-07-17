Swachh Survekshan: 2 Telangana districts bag top ranks in June

Hyderabad: Four districts of Telangana entered the ‘Achievers’ and ‘High Achievers’ categories in the nationwide Swachh Survekshan Grameen rankings for June 2023.

While Jangaon district secured second place in the best-performing district category as a ‘High Achiever’, Hanamkonda also achieved stood second in the ‘Achievers’ category.

#Telangana districts bagged 2 out of the top 3 ranks in two categories in Swachh Survekshan Grameen rankings.



🏆 Best performing districts in High Achievers category

🥈Jangaon

🥉Kamareddy



🏆 Best performing districts in Achievers category

🥈Hanumakonda

🥉Kumuram Bheem Asifabad… pic.twitter.com/OGSVatDkE7 — Mythreya (@Mythreyaa) July 14, 2023

Additionally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad secured third place in the ‘Acheiver’s category’ while Kamareddy secured third spot in the ‘High Achiever’ category.

These districts demonstrated outstanding progress in various aspects related to sanitation from October 2022 to July 14, 2023.

Measures taken up to ensure cleanliness include the establishment of segregation sheds in villages, efficient garbage or waste collection and transport systems, utilization of tractors and trolleys, robust arrangements for sewage treatment, implementation of sanitation awareness campaigns, maintaining environmental cleanliness, and conducting training programmes on the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) Phase-2 are a few achievements that led the districts in the winner’s category.

Swachh Survekshan was introduced by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs in 2016 as a competitive framework to encourage cities to improve the status of urban sanitation while encouraging large-scale citizen participation.

In the districts that have emerged as achievers, the collection of garbage from every household and its disposal in dump yards in a proper manner is taken up duly to ensure cleanliness.