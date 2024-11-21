Swara Bhasker slams trolls over ‘conservative’ wardrobe post-marriage remarks

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker recently received significant online hate from right-wing trolls for posting a picture of her in a simple salwar suit and no make-up. The backlash intensified when the picture went viral, showing her standing next to Maulana Sajjad Nomani.

The controversy erupted when a meme juxtaposing her outfits before and after her marriage was widely circulated on social media platforms. In the meme, Swara Bhasker was depicted in a simple salwar-kurta and dupatta alongside a glamour photo from her acting days. This comparison suggests that she has adopted an Islamic conservative style since her marriage, triggering trolls to question her commitment to feminism and women’s rights.

Swara addressed the online hate received on the anniversary of her X on Wednesday. She humorously responded to the trolls by posting a series of pictures taken after her wedding to politician Fahad Ahmad. In those pictures, she showcased a range of outfits, including a glamorous strapless dress and a flowy gown with a plunging neckline, quite contrary to the simple attire that had previously caused the stir.

In her post, Swara Bhasker remarked, “I didn’t realise my wardrobe choices post-marriage are a national cyber debate (bizarre!). Here are more pics of me post-marriage to give Sanghi vermin more fodder for their dung.”

The actor, known for being outspoken against Hindutva ideology, also mocked the trolls for dragging her husband and his religion, adding, “I’m sorry @FahadZirarAhmad doesn’t fit your stereotype of a conservative Muslim husband. Lol!”

I didn’t realise my wardrobe choices post marriage are a national cyber debate (bizarre!).. Here are more pics of me post marriage to give Sanghi vermin more fodder for their dung 💩 Im sorry @FahadZirarAhmad doesn’t fit your stereotype of a conservative Muslim husband. Lol! pic.twitter.com/z5SshleHCB — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 20, 2024

Also Read Journalist Manisha Mondal faces vicious trolling over caste and appearance

Swara married Muslim student activist and politician Fahad Ahmad in February 2023. They welcomed their daughter in September. Before joining the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), Fahad was a nominee of the Samajwadi Party. He contested in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 from the Anushakti Nagar constituency in Mumbai’s south-central region.