Swasti Kshetriya Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd October 2023 12:15 am IST
Swasti Kshetriya Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav
New Delhi: Prince Dance Group from Odisha performs during the 'Swasti: Kshetriya Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav', at Central Park, Connaught Place in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Prince Dance Group from Odisha performs during the ‘Swasti: Kshetriya Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav’, at Central Park, Connaught Place in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Prince Dance Group from Odisha performs during the ‘Swasti: Kshetriya Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav’, at Central Park, Connaught Place in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Artists perform during the ‘Swasti: Kshetriya Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav’, at Central Park, Connaught Place in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Artists perform during the ‘Swasti: Kshetriya Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav’, at Central Park, Connaught Place in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Artists perform during the ‘Swasti: Kshetriya Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav’, at Central Park, Connaught Place in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Artists perform during the ‘Swasti: Kshetriya Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav’, at Central Park, Connaught Place in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd October 2023 12:15 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button