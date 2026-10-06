Swatantra Bhardwaj granted regular bail in CJP assault case

The court on September 15 granted Bhardwaj interim bail for three weeks, saying his conduct would be taken into account while deciding his plea for regular bail.

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New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday, October 6, granted regular bail to Hindutva worker Swatantra Bhardwaj in a case concerning the alleged assault of the father of a student activist during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler passed the order after earlier giving Bhardwaj interim bail for three weeks and observing his conduct during the period.

The detailed bail order is awaited.

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The court on September 15 granted Bhardwaj interim bail for three weeks, saying his conduct would be taken into account while deciding his plea for regular bail.

While granting interim relief, the court imposed several conditions on Bhardwaj, including a direction not to post, publish or discuss the case, his defence or the complainant’s family on social media or any other media platform.

He was also directed not to contact the complainant, his daughter Nishu Azad, or any witness and not to interfere with the evidence in the case.

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While granting the interim bail, the court had stressed that bail was an expression of the court’s trust and “not a trophy to be displayed”.

The court had also cautioned Bhardwaj against any public celebration following his release on bail.

The case relates to the alleged assault of the father of a student activist during the protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: |   Updated:

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