Swati Maliwal goes to Tiz Hazari court to record statement in assault case

Maliwal left her residence around 11 am with a Delhi Police team.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 17th May 2024 1:35 pm IST
DCW issues notice to NMC over illegal training for conversion therapy of LGBTQIA+
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal

New Delhi: AAP MP Swati Maliwal on Friday went to Tis Hazari court to record her statement before a magistrate about the alleged assault on her by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, officials said.

Maliwal left her residence around 11 am with a Delhi Police team.

Also Read
Swati Maliwal assault case: NCW issues second notice to CM Kejriwal’s PS

On Monday morning, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station here and alleged that a member of Kejriwal’s personal staff “assaulted” her at the chief minister’s official residence.

MS Education Academy

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in the matter and named Kumar as an accused in the case, officials said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 17th May 2024 1:35 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button