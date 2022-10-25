Swearing by divorce contrary to Islam: Saudi Grand Mufti

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al-Sheikh on Monday said that swearing by divorce is contrary to the faith of Islam and is condemnable.

The chairman of the council of senior scholars opined that swearing is glorification and glorification is suitable only for the Almighty.

The mufti expressed concerns over the growing trend, “A surge in the number of divorce cases today is a dangerous indicator that threatens the security of society as most divorce cases have become unfortunately unjustifiable, and that result in the breakup of the family with the separation of parents,” he said in a statement.

Aziz further warned people to restrain from swearing by divorce, “Frequent swearing by divorce over trivial matters has become rampant among people with the great openness brought about by social networking sites.

“There is widespread fear that these might become habits that harm the fabric of the Muslim family, which was built on a solid charter that should not be violated,” he was quoted as saying by the Saudi Press Agency.