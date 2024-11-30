Swiggy announces flash sale on onions after customer’s viral request

Popular food delivery app Swiggy raised an hour-long flash sale for onions after one of its customers requested to send some with his order.

The flash sale was available only for Delhi and NCR regions.

The customer had placed an order on Swiggy and requested the restaurant to send extra onions after its price skyrocketed between Rs 70 and Rs 80 per kilogram in the Delhi-NCR regions.

On Reddit, the customer’s flatmate shared a screenshot of his request in a post, which soon went viral on the platform.

The customer has written, “Bhaiyya please send round cut onions. Bhaiyya, please. Onions bahut costly hai (onions are very expensive), I can’t buy. Please send onions bhaiyya thoda.”

The Reddit post got considerable attention and soon became viral.

One of the users commented, “Tomorrow’s newspaper – “Netizen ordered food on Swiggy and asked for extra round cut onions to beat inflation!”

Another one commented, “Bro became instant hit”

Another user commented, “News waale aate hi honge”

Swiggy co founder announces flash sale

The post became viral and soon reached Swiggy’s co founder Phani Kishan, who decided to start flash sale on onions for an hour.

Sharing the announcement on X, Kishan said, “Came across this post about a Swiggy customer trying to save on the rising price of onions by asking the restaurant to send some extra onions. We feel your pain and though we can’t change the prices – just for you, we’re launching a flash sale today! Onions at Rs. 39 in Delhi NCR from 7-8pm. Stock up before we stock out!”