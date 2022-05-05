Swiggy delivery boy arrested for stealing gold from girl’s house

Hyderabad: Kukatpally police have arrested a swiggy delivery boy on the charges of theft by befriending a girl. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail.

According to the police, B Suresh Nayak aka Sunny hailing from Chintalagutta in Kamareddy district lives in Allwyn colony and has been working as a swiggy delivery boy.

In January this year Suresh Nayak introduced himself with a girl staying at Moosapeta Sriharinagar on Instagram. Later on April 20 and 24 Suresh went to the girl’s house when her parents were not at home. He verbally abused the girl and sent her to a shop for a cool drink and he stolen 24.5 tolas of gold jewellery kept in Almirah.

The victim had lodged a complaint at the Kukatpally police station on May 1 upon which the suspect was picked up and during the interrogation he reportedly confessed to the crime and the police have recovered the stolen articles from his possession.

The accused has been produced before the court and sent to fourteen day judicial custody.