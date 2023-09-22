Switzerland Parliament approves ban on burqa, face coverings

Violators of the law face a fine of up to 1,000 Swiss francs.

The Switzerland Parliament has passed a ban on the burqa and other facial coverings, worn by some Muslim women, the Associated Press reported.

The lower house of the Parliament on Wednesday, September 20, approved after 151 votes in favour and 29 against the Bill.

The law, part of a draft sent to Parliament on October 12, 2022, aims to implement the “burqa ban” initiative, which won a narrow majority in Switzerland’s 2021 nationwide referendum.

It prohibits covering the nose, mouth, and eye in public spaces and private buildings, except in places of worship. Violators of the law face a fine of up to 1,000 Swiss francs.

There are several exceptions to the ban, including religious services, indigenous customs, theatrical performances, and wearing the hijab for health or climate reasons.

France and Belgium were the first European countries to ban the burqa in public places since 2011, followed by Bulgaria in 2016, Austria in 2017, and Denmark in 2018.

