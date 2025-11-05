Syed Ullah Sakhaf rebuilds Bengaluru temple with own funds

Bengaluru: Syed Ullah Sakhaf, a Muslim businessman from Channapatna in Bengaluru South district, has personally funded the reconstruction of a Hindu temple, setting an example of communal harmony.

When the centuries-old Sri Basaveshwara Swamy temple in Channapatna began to crumble, the businessman decided otherwise. He spent more than Rs 3 crore to rebuild the temple. It was recently inaugurated on Kannada Rajyotsava Day, attracting a large number of devotees.

He was honoured by Hindu leaders, crowned with a silver crown, showered with flowers and chanted.

The land for the temple was donated by local residents Kempamma and Motegowda.

Sakhaf, who heads the SK Group, is known for his philanthropic work. In the past, he also funded the construction of the Veerabhadreshwara temple in Santeh Mogenahalli in Channapatna. The inauguration marked the culmination of three days of religious and community programmes, including Anna Dasoha (free food distribution).

“Our good deeds ensure a better future for our children,” said Sakhaf. “Whether Hindu or Muslim, everyone prays for peace and happiness at home. India can truly grow only when we stand together as one family, with respect, unity and love for all,” he said.

Sakhaf’s gesture has drawn widespread appreciation from locals and religious leaders alike, standing as a rare symbol of unity and mutual respect in a time often marked by division.