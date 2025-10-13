Youth prays for Saint Premanand Maharaj in the holy city of Madinah

A Muslim youth, Sufiyan from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, offered prayers in the holy city of Madinah for the recovery and good health of Sant Premanand Maharaj, a revered saint from Vrindavan.

The video of Sufiyan has gone viral, where he is asking Allah to restore the saint’s health so he can continue guiding his devotees.

Sufiyan stressed that being a good person goes beyond religious lines, reflecting the essence of humanity and India’s Ganga-Jamuni culture, which values coexistence and mutual respect.

Sufiyan says in the video, “Hum Hindustan se hai, hum inko like karte hai, sache ache insaan hai yeh. Hum us jageh se hai jaha ganga yamuna bahte hai.” (I am from India, I like him, he is a nice, true human. I am from that place where the Ganga and Yamuna flow from.”

He urged people to look beyond religion, saying that a human is not just their religion.

“People are not just Hindus and Muslims. I am standing here, praying for this Hindu brother.”

Also Read 26-yr-old Arif Khan offers kidney to ailing priest in gesture of harmony

Sant Premanand Maharaj, in recent times, has been going through kidney-related health issues, currently under treatment.

In another display of harmonious coexistence, in August, a 26-year-old Arif Khan Chishti from Madhya Pradesh had offered to donate his kidney to the same preacher to contribute to communal harmony.

“I saw a reel where Maharaj Ji spoke about Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Ajmeri and Amir Khusrow with such respect. It struck me that he was working for brotherhood at a time when hatred is easily fanned. His long life is essential for keeping that spirit alive,” Chishti had said, adding that his life is not “bigger than the life of a spiritual guru.”