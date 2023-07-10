Syria quashes accreditation of BBC scribes for ‘spreading fake news’

Damascus: The Syrian government has quashed the accreditation of two Syrian journalists working for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) over allegedly spreading “misleading information and politicising coverage of the war-torn country”.

The decision was announced by Syria’s information ministry on July 8, days after BBC Arabic released an investigative documentary titled Syria – Addicted to Captagon. The documentary is about the huge trade of an amphetamine called Captagon pill, and highlights its links between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s family and the Syrian Army.

In a statement, the ministry stated that the decision was made after “repeated warnings” to the channel that it broadcasts misleading reports relying on statements and testimonies from terrorist entities and those hostile to Syria.

However, speaking to Reuters, a BBC officials claimed that they provide impartial and independent journalism. “We speak to people across the political spectrum to bring facts to light,” a BBC spokesperson said.

”We will continue to provide impartial news and information to our audiences across the Arabic-speaking world,” the official added.

What is Captagon and its role in Syria?

Captagon is a highly addictive amphetamine-like drug reportedly used both recreationally and by people with physically demanding jobs to keep them alert. There are reports that the drug is being widely used by fighters on the battlefield.

The Syrian government has previously denied any role in the drug trade, however, the US, UK, and European Union have accused the Syrian authorities of the production and export of the drug and listed relatives of President Bashar al-Assad as key figures.

The Syrian government did not openly mention the Captagon in its statement. It pointed out that since the civil war in Syria, which started in 2011, the BBC has often been providing “subjective and fake information”.