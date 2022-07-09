Syrian President Assad makes first visit to Aleppo since war

Damascus: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has paid his first visit to the country’s economic and industrial hub Aleppo since the outbreak of the country’s war 11 years ago.

Assad took part in the inauguration of a thermal plant and a water pumping plant in Aleppo, a major city in northern Syria that the government army took back from rebel fighters in late 2016, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the state news agency SANA.

During his visit to the rehabilitated thermal plant, Assad blamed “western forces led by the United States” for the devastation and destruction of the plant’s facilities.

Bashar al-Assad and his family, visited the city of Aleppo today. This is the 1st visit to Aleppo since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011.

Remarkable that this visit comes at a time when Ankara is threatening to launch an attack against Tel Rifat in countryside of Aleppo. pic.twitter.com/T3nY9VFjo3 — Çeleng Omer ☀️ (@ChelengOmer) July 8, 2022

Syrian experts, technicians, and workers repaired the plant with local expertise and with the help of loyal friends, he added.

Heavy fighting during the civil war in the country severely damaged Aleppo’s infrastructure, which is still evident in most areas of the city.

