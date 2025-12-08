Syrian President reveals Kiswah received from Saudi Arabia on liberation Day

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Monday revealed a piece of Kiswah, a gift he received from Saudi Arabia, as Syria marks one year of Bashar al-Assad’s ouster.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, on Monday, December 8, revealed a piece of Kiswah, a gift he received from Saudi Arabia, as Syria marks one year of Bashar al-Assad's ouster.



The president said that the Kiswah was gifted to him by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.… pic.twitter.com/pV6MuvDCmH — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 8, 2025

The president said that the Kiswah was gifted to him by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Embroidered with a Quranic verse, the piece is now on display at Damascus’ Umayyad Mosque. Kiswah is the cloth used to cover the Kaaba in Makkah.

“Upon our return [from performing Umrah], Prince Mohammed bin Salman honoured us with a gift — a piece of the Kaaba’s Kiswah,” al-Sharaa said.

Also Read Emerging Arab film talent honoured at Red Sea film festival

“We preferred that this piece be placed at the Umayyad Mosque, with such uniting nations and extending the bonds of love and brotherhood from Mecca to the Levant. We chose for its inauguration to take place in the very first moments of the anniversary of the victory,” al-Shara.

The President also pledged to rebuild Syria. No one, no matter how great, will stand in our way,” Sharaa said, noting that “no obstacle will stop us, and together we will face every challenge, God willing.”

The president pledged to restore Syria’s strength through reconstruction efforts that honour both the country’s present circumstances and its ancient heritage.

He stressed that the rebuilding will extend across the entire nation from north to south and east to west.

Sharaa outlined key priorities for the coming phase, focusing on supporting vulnerable populations and ensuring justice for all Syrians.

The anniversary marks a dramatic shift in Syrian leadership. Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December. His departure ended the Baath Party’s six-decade grip on power, which began in 1963.

Sharaa’s transitional government took shape in January, launching a new chapter in Syria’s turbulent history.

The country now faces the enormous task of rebuilding after years of civil war and authoritarian rule under the Assad family.