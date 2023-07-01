T-Diagnostics upgraded to conduct 134 medical tests free of cost

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao announced on Saturday that T-Diagnostics would now conduct 134 medical tests free of cost. He said the health department had achieved a significant milestone by upgrading the facility to conduct 134 instead of 57 diagnostic tests.

The minister was speaking at Kondapur Government Hospital, where he inaugurated the upgraded T-Diagnostics along with public representatives and officials of the health department.

At the event, Harish highlighted the government’s obligation to provide extensive healthcare by establishing eight pathology labs and 16 radiology labs across the state. Private labs typically charge between Rs. 500 and Rs. 10,000 for several diagnostic tests.

Since January 2018, free medical tests were been made accessible at all government facilities.

Harish Rao also emphasised the government’s commitment to providing free healthcare, including diagnosis, treatment, and medications to the poor. He also highlighted the role of Basti Dawakhanas across the State in improving the healthcare.

“The government has invested Rs. 4.39 crore for establishing a radiology and pathology hub. An expenditure of Rs 1.70 crore will also be incurred for conducting the 134 tests, bringing the total cost per hub to Rs 6.09 crore. The annual operational cost for each lab, previously Rs 2.40 crore, will now increase by Rs 60 lakh,” he said.

On Doctors Day, Harish Rao expressed his gratitude and best wishes to the dedicated doctors who contribute significantly to the development of a healthier Telangana.

T-Diagnostics at a glance:

Over 10 crore tests conducted across Telangana

57.68 lakh patients benefitted

Samples collected: 1,11,49,991