T-Hub, Berkadia alliance to drive innovation in Indian startup ecosystem

Hyderabad: T-Hub, an innovation ecosystem announced its alliance with Berkadia, a real estate company on Wednesday to foster innovation, growth, and knowledge exchange in the Indian startup ecosystem.

This alliance will last for two years, during which Berkadia will actively participate in T-Hub’s membership program.

As part of the alliance, Berkadia will gain access to T-Hub’s extensive network of startups to build on facets of mentorship, networking, proofs of concept, pitch analysis, design assessments, business reviews, technical discoveries, and market analysis that will all play a part in driving change in the commercial Real Estate industry, ultimately creating value.

Also Read Telangana State Robotics Framework launched by KTR at T-Hub

This will provide valuable networking opportunities and knowledge sharing with other corporate partners and startups.

T-Hub’s startups, on the other hand, will gain access to Berkadia’s network of startups based on their focus areas, creating opportunities for collaboration and potentially scaling their businesses.

The program aims to connect at least 40-56 startups with Berkadia during the two-year alliance period.

The program will include sensitization meetings, scouting, screening, evaluating, curated marketing campaigns, outreach, call for applications, specialized jury members, and pitch day.

By providing a platform for startups to showcase their solutions, the program will foster collaboration between Berkadia and startups, driving growth, and development.

T-Hub’s CEO, Mahankali Srinivas Rao said, “Through this alliance, we aim to connect our startups with Berkadia’s network and resources, enabling them to collaborate and create new opportunities.”

Director of Berkadia Digital Bryce Nyberg said, “BeEngaged advises and accelerates startups that are redefining the commercial real estate industry by providing them with resources, strategic counsel, and a collaborative network to test and grow innovative concepts.”

“Since its origination in 2019, the program has accelerated more than a dozen CRE tech startups. T-Hub’s track record of promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in India, and their commitment to driving growth and development, is commendable,” added Bryce.

Adding to that, the managing director at Berkadia India, Sudipto Mukherjee said, “By working with T-Hub, we will have access to a wide range of innovative startups that align with our focus areas and enable us to stay ahead of the curve in the fast-paced commercial real estate industry.”

The alliance between T-Hub and Berkadia is a strategic move that aims to foster innovation, drive growth, and create a robust ecosystem of entrepreneurship in India.

With over 2000 startups impacted to date through various programs and initiatives, T-Hub has a proven track record of scaling startups in partnership with a robust ecosystem of partners.