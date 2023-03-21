T-Hub, CIMP join hands to boost Bihar’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

Hyderabad: Technology startup incubator and a key innovation eco-system enabler T-Hub has joined hands with CIMP Business Incubation and Innovation Foundation (CIMP-BIIF), which manages B-Hub in collaboration with the Department of Industries in Bihar, for boosting its entrepreneurial ecosystem.

A team from T-Hub participated in a business conclave hosted by the Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna (CIMP) where they entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the business incubator.

T-Hub’s chief delivery officer Anish Anthony, while celebrating the event said, “We are excited to partner with CIMP BIIF and we aim to share our expertise and knowledge in building a vibrant startup ecosystem in Bihar, creating opportunities for youth and fostering innovation and growth through this collaboration.”

CIMP director Rana Singh said, “This MoU is remarkable for Bihar as it will be a great opportunity for CIMP BIIF to learn from T-Hub.”

“We would try our best to replicate the T-Hub model of incubation in Bihar and envisage ourselves to be in the role of mother incubation centre under the startup ecosystem in Bihar,” added the director.