T-Safe integrates with Uber, Safegaadi to enhance ride safety

Hyderabad: To enhance public safety across public and private transport platforms, the Women’s Safety Wing of the Telangana police has integrated its T-Safe ride monitoring service with Uber SOS and Safegaadi.

During the annual success meet of T-Safe held at the Concourse level of Ameerpet Metro Station on Wednesday, April 9, Shikha Goel, director general, women’s safety wing, gave a live demonstration of the integrated services.

By integrating with Uber and Safegaadi, the customers of these services will be able to access T-Safe through their apps/QR codes.

When an Uber customer taps SOS in the Uber App, the T-Safe team and Telangana police will receive the location and ride details instantly, enabling emergency intervention by the local police.

In case of Safegaadi, where customers can avail QR-based vehicle and driver verification, it immediately sends the location and other details to T-Safe.

“This is a leap forward in our mission to make every ride. With Uber SOS and Safegaadi integrations, T-Safe ensures real-time alerts and swift police response- shifting from reactive safety to proactive intervention,” Shikha Goel said.

In the coming days, Telangana police is planning integrations with major travel aggregators like Ola, Rapido, Manayatri and AbhiBus etc,.

T-Safe is known to be India’s first citizen-initiated ride monitoring service. It cuts across the digital divide and allows the users, especially women, to get their journey monitored by the police for their safety via smartphones, feature phones, or web links.