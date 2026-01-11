T-SAT to air free classes for TG EAPCET preparation from Jan 12

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 11th January 2026 6:43 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Skills Academics and Training (T-SAT) Network will telecast digital content for the EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) 2026–27 for a total of 112 days starting January 12.

A total of 450 episodes will be aired for students till May 2 to help students achieve better results in competitive examinations in the upcoming academic year. The free of cost classes are especially aimed at poor and rural students who might not have access to private coaching.

Subject-wise digital lessons in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology will be broadcast on T-SAT satellite channels, the T-SAT mobile app and YouTube each day, allowing students to access lessons anytime and anywhere.

