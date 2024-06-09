T20 Cricket World Cup: South Africa vs Netherlands

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th June 2024 10:34 am IST
Logan van Beek of the Netherlands reacts after taking a wicket from South Africa's Marco Jansen during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, N.Y., Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP/PTI)
South Africa’s David Miller celebrates scoring the winning runs against the Netherlands during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, N.Y., Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP/PTI)
Logan van Beek of the Netherlands reacts after taking a wicket from South Africa’s Marco Jansen during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, N.Y., Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP/PTI)
South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs bats against the Netherlands during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP/PTI)
Logan van Beek of the Netherlands, right, is congratulated by Teja Nidamanuru after taking a wicket from South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP/PTI)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th June 2024 10:34 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button