T20 WC: Ishan, Pandya power India to 209/9 vs Namibia

Ishan blazed away to a blistering 24-ball 61, while Pandya smashed 52 off 28 balls.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 12th February 2026 9:08 pm IST
India cricket players celebrating during a match against Namibia in the T20 World Cup.
Indian cricket players Ishan and Pandya celebrate a partnership during the T20 World Cup match against Namibia.

New Delhi: Opener Ishan Kishan and all-rounder Hardik Pandya struck belligerent half-centuries to power India to 209 for nine against Namibia in their T20 World Cup match here on Thursday, February 12.

Ishan blazed away to a blistering 24-ball 61, while Pandya smashed 52 off 28 balls while sharing a partnership of 81 runs for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dube (23 off 16 balls).

Asked to bat first, India crossed 100 in the seventh over with Ishan looking in imperious touch while reaching his 50 in just 20 balls.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Namibia enjoyed a bit of a comeback of sorts after that before India stepped on the accelerator, with Pandya leading the charge in the company of Dube.

India, however, lost five wickets for just four runs towards the end after they were going strong at 199 for four at the start of the 19th over.

Using plenty of variations, Nambia skipper Gerhard Erasmus returned excellent figures of 4/20 from his full quota of four overs.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Brief scores:

India: 209/9 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 61, Hardik Pandya 52; Gerhard Erasmus 4/20).

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 12th February 2026 9:08 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button