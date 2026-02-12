T20 WC: Sri Lanka thrash Oman by 105 runs for second consecutive win

Pallekele: Sri Lanka outclassed Oman by 105 runs to register their second successive victory in the T20 World Cup here on Thursday, February 12.

In a Group B match, Oman were limited to 120 for nine, chasing am imposing 226.

Mohammad Nadeem (53 not out) and Wasim Ali (27) fought for Oman, but the target was way beyond their reach.

For Sri Lanka, Dushmantha Chameera and Maheesh Theekshana took two wickets each.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/t20-wc-shanaka-mendis-ratnayake-fifties-power-sl-to-225-5-against-oman-3344181/

Earlier, skipper Dasun Shanaka, Pavan Ratnayake and Kusal Mendis powered their way to fifties as Sri Lanka posted a mammoth 225 for five.

Mendis (61 off 45 balls), Shanaka (50 off 20 balls) and Ratnayake (60 off 28 balls) toyed with Oman’s bowling.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 225/5 in 20 overs (Kusal Mendis 61, Dasun Shanaka 50, Pavan Ratnayake 60; Jiten Ramanandi 2/41)

Oman: 120/9 in 20 overs (Mohammad Nadeem 53 not out, Dushmantha Chameera 2/19, Maheesh Theekshana 2/11) by 105 runs.