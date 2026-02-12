T20 WC: Sri Lankan batters power team to highest total in match against Oman

Pallekele: Skipper Dasun Shanaka, Pavan Ratnayake and Kusal Mendis powered their way to fifties as Sri Lanka posted a mammoth 225 for five against Oman in a T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.

Mendis (61 off 45 balls), Shanaka (50 off 20 balls) and Ratnayake (60 off 28 balls) toyed with Oman’s bowling to lead the home side to a 200-plus total after being asked to bat first.

Sri Lanka’s Pavan Rathnayake, left, celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. AP/PTI(AP02_12_2026_000102A)

This is also the highest total in this edition of the T20 World Cup.

Shanaka made 50 in 19 balls and it was also the fastest by a Sri Lankan in T20Is.

Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. AP/PTI(AP02_12_2026_000100B)

For Oman, left-arm pacer Jiten Ramanandi took a couple of wickets.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 225/5 in 20 overs (Kusal Mendis 61, Dasun Shanaka 50, Pavan Ratnayake 60; Jiten Ramanandi 2/41)