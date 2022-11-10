T20 WC: Slight chances of rain for India-England semis showdown

Adelaide: Rain could make an unwanted appearance in the marquee ICC T20 World Cup second semi-final clash between India and England, on Thursday at Adelaide.

Cricket fans are awaiting this clash with high anticipation following India’s recent form in the T20 World Cup, where they just lost one match and finished as table toppers but rain could play spoilsport.

Currently, there is a 20 per cent chance that rainfall will happen and the weather will stay cloudy.

“Partly cloudy. Slight (20%) chance of a shower. The chance of a thunderstorm this morning. Winds west to northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h turning southwesterly 15 to 25 km/h in the late afternoon,” reads the forecast of Sunday as per Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology.

Also Read Several Argentine fans banned from attending FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The stage is set for a high-octane second semifinal clash between India and England at the ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

India finished their Group Stage at the top of their group’s table, winning four out of their five Super 12 matches. A defeat to South Africa was the only blip in Men in Blue’s consistent performances during the group stage.

Indian batters have been solid for the most part. Suryakumar Yadav (225 runs in five matches with three fifties), and Virat Kohli (246 runs in five matches with three fifties) have carried the line-up.

KL Rahul has gained form, scoring two consecutive fifties in his previous two matches, bringing his run tally to 123 runs in five. Rohit Sharma has largely been inconsistent and only 89 runs have come out of his willow in five matches, with his best being 53 against the Netherlands. These two will have to be at the top of their game to lessen the pressure on the middle order.