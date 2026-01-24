T20 World Cup: Pakistan govt to take final call on team participation

Lahore: PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday, January 23, said the Pakistan government will take the final and binding decision on whether its national team will participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup, following Bangladesh’s removal from the tournament.

Addressing a press conference here, Naqvi said the matter would be placed before Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who is currently out of the country, once he returns.

“Whether we play in the T20 World Cup or not, the decision will be taken by the government,” Naqvi said.

“Our PM (Shahbaz Sharif) is out of the country. When he comes, we will take advice from him. The decision by the government will be final and binding and if they say no then they (ICC) may invite any other team.”

Bangladesh lost their place in the T20 World Cup after refusing to travel to India citing security reasons, a move that prompted the International Cricket Council (ICC) to replace them with Scotland.

Pakistan are scheduled to play all their matches in Sri Lanka as per an agreement with the BCCI.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was the only member nation to support Bangladesh in their demand to move their matches to Sri Lanka as 14 others voted against it.

Naqvi said Bangladesh, whom he described as a “big stakeholder” in world cricket, had been unfairly treated by the ICC.

“Bangladesh is a big stakeholder and they have been unfairly treated in this case. This I maintained in Wednesday’s meeting as well and their stance has many factors which I will tell when the situation arrives,” he said.

The PCB chairman also questioned what he termed selective decision-making by the global body, alleging that “one member nation” was exerting undue influence.

“One country is dictating. When the ICC changed venues for Pakistan and India in a favour, then why it was not done for Bangladesh?” asked Naqvi.

“Our policy and position is clear when the time comes and the government takes a decision everyone will know about it. We are not under the ICC, we are subservient to our government. Once the PM returns he will decide. We will follow government directives.”