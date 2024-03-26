Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe’s 1st pic as husband, wife goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has been making headlines, and this time it’s not for her stellar performances on the silver screen. The talented actress reportedly tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Mathias Boe, over the weekend. While the couple has yet to officially confirm the news, insiders confirmed that they got married on March 23 in Udaipur.

And now, a friend of theirs shared a heartwarming photo of the newlyweds celebrating their first Holi together.

The First Photo

Actor Abhilash Thapliyal shared this delightful picture on his Instagram, in which Taapsee and Mathias are seen surrounded by friends, all covered in vibrant Holi colors. The joyous atmosphere is palpable as they flash their smiles for the camera. But what caught everyone’s attention was Taapsee’s subtle yet significant detail: the ‘sindoor’ on her forehead.

Fans quickly noticed this auspicious symbol and speculated that it signified her recent marriage to Mathias.

Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe’s Intimate Wedding

According to reports, the wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities commenced on March 20, and the couple intended to keep their special day private.

The guest list was carefully curated, with only close friends and family in attendance. Among the familiar faces were Taapsee’s co-star Pavail Gulati and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who shares a close bond with the actress. Kanika Dhillon, another Bollywood personality, was also reportedly present at the wedding.