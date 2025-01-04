Tablets worth Rs 1.5L being sold as food products seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA) on Friday, January 3, seized tablets worth Rs 1.5 lakh from a medical store in Hyderabad. These tablets were being sold as food products.

The Alcium-D3 (Calcium with Vitamin D3) tablets were found to be manufactured by Hindustan Nutraceuticals, Industrial Park, Medchal-Malkajgiri. These tablets were seized from a medical store in Hyderabad’s Kokapet area.

The seized tablets were falsely manufactured under a ‘food licence (FSSAI licence)’ and falsely claimed to be a food product. According to the label composition of the product, it is classified as a drug under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, of 1940, said a press release from the DCA.

The product must be manufactured only under a ‘drug licence’ issued under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, adhering strictly to the ‘Good Manufacturing Practices’ (GMP) outlined in Schedule M of the Drugs Rules.