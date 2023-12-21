Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Telangana: Raja Singh reacts as govt sanctions funds

Telangana government approved a budget of Rs 2,45,93,847 for the upcoming three-day congregation of Tablighi Jamaat.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st December 2023 11:16 am IST
Shahi Idgah mosque survey: Raja Singh slams Asaduddin Owaisi for remarks on verdict
Raja Singh (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Goshamahal Assembly constituency Raja Singh slammed the Telangana government after it sanctioned funds for the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Earlier, the Telangana government approved a budget of Rs 2,45,93,847 for the upcoming three-day congregation of Tablighi Jamaat.

In a recent order (GO-RT-123) issued by the secretary of minority welfare, Syed Umar Jaleel, the authorities sanctioned funds across various departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

MS Education Academy

Raja Singh levels allegations

Raja Singh questioned, “Why is Congress embracing an organization banned in several countries, including Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Saudi Arabia?”

Leveling allegations, he said, “Tablighi Jamaat’s controversial teachings have led to prohibition in these nations.”

Targeting Congress, he added, “The Congress government’s red carpet welcome and consistent support for such extremist ideologies raise questions about the party’s priorities and motives.”

Also Read
Video: ‘Main taiyar hoon marne ke liye…’, says Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha

Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Telangana

The three-day congregation of Tablighi Jamaat is scheduled to take place from January 6.

It is going to be held at Nematnagar village in Pargi Mandal of Vikarabad district.

Though the government sanctioned funds ahead of the congregation, Raja Singh and other BJP leaders are not happy and have slammed Congress.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st December 2023 11:16 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button