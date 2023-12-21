Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Telangana: Raja Singh reacts as govt sanctions funds

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Goshamahal Assembly constituency Raja Singh slammed the Telangana government after it sanctioned funds for the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

Earlier, the Telangana government approved a budget of Rs 2,45,93,847 for the upcoming three-day congregation of Tablighi Jamaat.

In a recent order (GO-RT-123) issued by the secretary of minority welfare, Syed Umar Jaleel, the authorities sanctioned funds across various departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Raja Singh levels allegations

Raja Singh questioned, “Why is Congress embracing an organization banned in several countries, including Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Saudi Arabia?”

Leveling allegations, he said, “Tablighi Jamaat’s controversial teachings have led to prohibition in these nations.”

Congress government in Telangana allocates a staggering ₹2.45 crores for a Tablighi Jamaat meeting.



Curious why Congress is embracing an organization banned in several countries, including Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Saudi Arabia? Tablighi Jamaat's… pic.twitter.com/6YUDkcOwzZ — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) December 21, 2023

Targeting Congress, he added, “The Congress government’s red carpet welcome and consistent support for such extremist ideologies raise questions about the party’s priorities and motives.”

Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Telangana

The three-day congregation of Tablighi Jamaat is scheduled to take place from January 6.

It is going to be held at Nematnagar village in Pargi Mandal of Vikarabad district.

Though the government sanctioned funds ahead of the congregation, Raja Singh and other BJP leaders are not happy and have slammed Congress.