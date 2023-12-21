Video: ‘Main taiyar hoon marne ke liye…’, says Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha

Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi lost his cool in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday after an MP commented while he was making remarks on the new criminal bills.

He said, “Main taiyar hoon marne ke liye, Tum Maroge Kya bolo. Kaha Maroge Batao, Tumhare goliya Khatam Hojainge mein zinda rahuga” (I am ready to die, are you ready to kill? Where do you want to kill me? Your bullets will exhaust, but I will remain alive).

आज सदन में आपराधिक कानूनों से जुड़े तीनों विधेयकों पर अपनी बात रखी।



• भारतीय न्याय (द्वितीय) संहिता विधेयक-2023

• भारतीय नागरिक सुरक्षा (द्वितीय) संहिता विधेयक-2023

• भारतीय साक्ष्य (द्वितीय) विधेयक 2023



pic.twitter.com/sAbkmQoPeK — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 20, 2023

Debate on the three proposed criminal laws in Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the three redrafted bills—the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill (BSB)—last week, and the Lok Sabha on Tuesday took them up for a debate for their consideration and passage.

The proposed legislations seek to replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively.

Participating in a debate on the three proposed criminal laws in the Lok Sabha, Asaduddin Owaisi said the legislations are against the common people of the country as their rights will be snatched away once they become laws.

He said several provisions have been incorporated into the BNS, which were “very dangerous.”

“The provisions of the bills are a threat to civil liberty and rights,” he said, adding sweeping powers have been given to the police to act as “judge, jury, and executor.”

Threat to Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis: Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that the offense of sedition has been introduced in a different avatar in the proposed bills, and the punishment has also been enhanced from three years to seven years.

He alleged that the proposed laws will be a threat to the country’s Muslims, Dalits, and Adivasis and claimed that 30 percent of prisoners across the country and 33 percent of prisoners in Uttar Pradesh alone belong to the Muslim community.

Asaduddin Owaisi also demanded that the offense of rape should be made gender-neutral.