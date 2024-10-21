Tabu owns several properties in Hyderabad: Bungalow to complex

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Tabu, known for her beauty, grace, and exceptional acting talent, has been ruling the silver screen for nearly four decades. With memorable performances in films like Hum Saath Saath Hain, Hera Pheri, and Andhaadhun, she is regarded as one of the most refined actors in Bollywood.

Tabu shares a special bond with Hyderabad, a city that has been close to her heart. She spent her childhood and teenage years in Hyderabad, living with her maternal grandparents in the Mallepally area. She completed her schooling at St. Ann’s High School, Vijayanagar Colony.

Over the years, her connection to the City of Nizams has remained strong, and she has often spoken about her love for the city.

Tabu’s Properties In Hyderabad

And now, a video of Tabu discussing her real estate ventures in Hyderabad has gone viral on Instagram. In the video, the interviewer mentions Tabu’s properties in the city, saying, “You have a commercial complex in Hyderabad, you have a bungalow.”

This prompts the actress to burst into laughter, jokingly replying, “This is coming from my aunt,” who she credits for spreading the word about her properties, humorously adding, “Tabu toh landlord hai.”

Tabu went on to talk about her “parallel life” as a landlord, managing multiple properties and collecting rent. She also shared the story of how her real estate journey began and who inspired her to invest in properties.

Tabu owns a luxurious bungalow in the upscale Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad, which she purchased in the 2000s.

The actress has always been vocal about her love for Hyderabad. In a past interview with TOI, she had stated, “I’m a Hyderabadi first and then everything else follows. I was born and brought up here, a larger part of my childhood was here, my school, friends, everything is here.”

Upcoming Project

On the professional front, she is set to star in the highly anticipated prequel series Dune: Prophecy, where she will play the role of Sister Francesc.

The first look of Tabu in the series’ trailer has already created a buzz among her fans in India, who are excited to see her in this international project.