Take action against illegal buildings in Asifnagar, HC tells GHMC commissioner

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has instructed the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) commissioner to conduct an inspection and take action against illegal and unauthorized constructions in Kummariwadi, Asifnagar.

The court mandated that the commissioner submit a compliance report to the registrar (judicial) within four weeks after taking necessary actions.

Justice K Lakshman issued this directive on Friday, October 26, while addressing two petitions from the area.

Petitioners Mohammed Abdul Mubeen and another individual challenged the show cause notices issued by the GHMC.

During the hearings, it was revealed that GHMC officials typically do not respond to complaints regarding unauthorized constructions in Kummariwadi, where over 350 such constructions have been reported.

One of the petitioners’ lawyers informed the court that the local MLA and the corporator of Asifnagar had allegedly built structures in the same area without obtaining the necessary permissions. However, it was noted that officials did not address this issue.