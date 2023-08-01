Talabat rider suspended after video goes viral, netizens react

A Talabat food delivery boy was after a video clip of him eating from an allegedly cancelled order surfaced on social media platforms.

In the viral video, which sparked outrage, the Talabat delivery rider is seen with his bike parked on the side of the road. He then proceeds to open his delivery cart and take a bite of what appears to be the customer’s order.

According to reports of Khaleej Times, the Gulf-based newspaper, Talabat, online food ordering company responded in a statement by saying that the clip was taken in Bahrain and actions had been taken against him and further investigation were underway.

“We recently came across a video showing a rider poorly handling an order, which is against our health and safety policies. Even though this has been confirmed as cancelled order, the rider has been immediately suspended, pending further investigation,” the statement reads.

The statement continued, “We take such behaviour very seriously and have sent a strict reminder to all logistics partners and riders to abide by our health and safety guidelines.”

However following the news of the suspension, netizens hit out at the delivery company and extended their support for the delivery boy.

One social media user lashed out at a person who circulated the clip, saying it caused the suspension of the poor man from work.

الإنسان اللي صور المقطع ونشره وتسبب في قطع رزق الولد ده بدون اي تثبت ربنا يعمله بعدله بس https://t.co/O5KjcdtEE5 — دانيال (@Ferasshaker) July 31, 2023

Similarly, several social media users shared their opinion and condemned the suspension of the delivery rider.

عندما يتم #الغاء الطلب يصبح الطلب غذاء وحق مكتسب #لسايق_طالبات صدق أو لا تصدق



بواحمد pic.twitter.com/CUE6Ds8B84 — A_ALMARRI (@AALMARRI_2020) July 28, 2023