Viral video: Talabat rider seen eating customer’s food

The delivery rider has reportedly been suspended and Talabat is "investigating the incident".

Photo: Screengrab/@BrqDubai/Twitter

Abu Dhabi: A video clip has gone viral on social media platforms showing a Talabat delivery rider was seen eating a customer’s order from the delivery box in Bahrain.

In the video, a delivery rider is seen with his bike parked on the side of the road. He then proceeds to open his delivery cart and take a bite of what appears to be the customer’s order.

The netizens condemned the act as a betrayal of trust and professionalism, others came to the rider’s defence, citing the difficult nature of their job.

Watch the video below

The video went viral on Twitter, gaining traction among UAE residents who re-shared it and tagged the authorities, hoping they would do something about it.

One Twitter user, in particular, with the username @BrqDubai, raised concerns about the rider’s behaviour and called on Dubai Municipality to intervene.

Within minutes, Dubai Municipality responded to the tweet, thanking the user for reaching out to them and inquiring further about the incident.

However, it turns out that the video was taken in Bahrain, not Dubai.

Talabat Bahrain’s Instagram account has released a statement asserting that they are taking the incident seriously.

“We recently became aware of a video showing a rider poorly handling an order, which is against our health and safety policies. Even though this has been confirmed as a cancelled order, the rider has been immediately suspended pending further investigation,” the spokesperson for Talabat Bahrain said.

Photo: Talabatbh/Instagram

