Talasani inaugurates Begum Bazar fish market building

Hyderabad: Minister for Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the State government was relentlessly working for the development of fishermen community in Telangana and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was initiating various schemes to strengthen the community economically.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday inaugurated a fish market building constructed at a cost of Rs. 9.50 crores in Begum Bazar in the city. The new spick and span market building was built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The new facility, built with funds from the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), has a cellar, ground plus two floors with a built-up area of 3,539 square metres.

There will be a total of 214 stalls which include the whole section (43), cutting section (72), retail section (91) and dry fish section (8). The cellar floor will be for parking, the ground floor will have a wholesale section, ice flake machine and cold storage room. The first floor will have a cutting section and retail section and the second floor will have a dry fish section with a canteen.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that apart from clean environs, the customers would have the benefit of getting a variety of seafood at reasonable price at one place compared to private retail outlets. With this new facility, the seafood will no longer be exposed to flies and dust, Talasani said.

The Minister said the State government was also constructing another two fish market buildings at Mallapur and Kukatpally under the GHMC limits and efforts were being made to construct a wholesale export fish market with the estimated cost of Rs.50 crores in the city.