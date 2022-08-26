Talk Of The Town: Vijay Deverakonda’s HUGE fees for Liger

Mumbai: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s much-awaited and highly anticipated movie ‘Liger’ got released on Thursday, August 25. The Hindi version made its ways to the screens on Friday. Breaking the hopes of millions, it seems like the actioner failed to meet the audience’s expectations. The Puri Jagannadh’s directorial was promoted extensively across the country and despite this hype, the movie left fans disappointed who termed it as ‘disaster’ and ‘flop’.

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday’s Liger Remuneration

According to reports, newbie Ananya, who also marked south debut with Liger, charged Rs 3cr to play female lead role in the movie. Vijay, on the other hand, got Rs 35cr as his fees. A few reports are also saying that the Tollywood actor charged somewhere between 25-30cr. Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda’s take-home salary per project was around Rs 6-7cr. He hiked his fees for Liger considering its pan-India appeal.

Apart from Vijay and Ananya, Liger also stars Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan in other pivotal roles. While Ronit charged 1.5cr as his fees, Ramya received Rs 1 crore as her remuneration.

Box Office Collections Day 1

According to trade reports, Liger is estimated to have earned around Rs 20-25 crore on its opening day.

In association with Puri Connects, Liger has been produced jointly by Bollywood’s leading production house Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together have bankrolled the film.