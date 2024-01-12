Talk of Town: Emraan Hashmi’s new Rolls Royce is worth Rs…

Emraan Hashmi has been a part of several popular movies such as 'Jannat', 'Murder', and 'The Dirty Picture'.

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 12th January 2024 1:13 pm IST
Emraan Hashmi buys new swanky car (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood heartthrob Emraan Hashmi, known for his daring roles and flamboyant style, shares a love affair with luxury cars. Just like his larger-than-life cinematic persona, his garage boasts a collection of extravagant vehicles that speaks volumes about his taste for the finer things.

Emraan Hashmi’s New Rolls Royce

The latest buzz is that the actor has purchased a super swanky Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge, which reportedly costs Rs 12.25 crore. On Thursday, Emraan Hashmi was spotted in Mumbai enjoying a ride in his luxurious wheels. Several pictures and videos are going viral on social media.

Let’s have a look at other cars owned by Emraan Hashmi. Below list is as per various media reports.

His Car Collection

  • Mercedes Maybach S560 Maestro Edition – Rs 2.3 Crores
  • Lamborghini Huracan – Rs 3.79 Crores
  • Audi A8 L – Rs 1.58 Crores
  • Land Rover Range Rover Vogue – Rs 2.41 Crore
  • Lamborghini Gallardo – Rs 2.80 Crores
Emraan Hashmi has been a part of several popular movies such as “Jannat”, “Murder”, and “The Dirty Picture”. He has also received critical acclaim for his performances in movies like “Shanghai” and “Once Upon a Time in Mumbai”. He was last seen in Tiger 3.

