Talk of town: Nita Ambani’s viral Popcorn bag and its price

Mumbai: Nita Ambani, known for her luxurious lifestyle, always manages to turn heads. From her stunning outfits to her collection of luxury cars and watches, she’s a true style icon. Recently, during a high-profile event, Nita grabbed everyone’s attention with a quirky yet expensive accessory, a popcorn-shaped bag.

Nita Ambani’s Viral Popcorn Bag Price

Forget designer totes and clutches, Nita took her style game to the next level with a Chanel Pop Coco bag shaped like a box of popcorn. The bag wasn’t just fun, it was crafted with resin, enamel, pearls, and gold-tone metal, giving it a luxurious feel. The glittering golden popcorn kernels on top made it a playful yet standout piece. Priced at Rs. 24 lakh, it showed Nita’s love for unique fashion.

Nita Ambani: Always a Trendsetter

Along with her daughter Isha Ambani, who wore a vibrant lavender outfit, Nita proved once again why she’s a fashion icon. The mother-daughter duo showed how to blend elegance with fun through their bold fashion choices.

Whether it’s her Rs. 24 lakh popcorn bag or her impeccable sense of style, Nita Ambani continues to set trends and inspire fans with her unique approach to luxury.