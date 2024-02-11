Los Angeles: Popstar Taylor Swift has been breaking records in the music and art industry. Now, it seems like her pet cat too is trying to break some numbers. Taylor’s cat, Olivia Benson, is named after Marishka Hargitay’s character in Law and Order

Taylor Swift’s Cat Net Worth

The Pet Rich List for 2023 reveals that Taylor Swift’s feline companion, Olivia Benson, is worth an astonishing $97 million (almost Rs 800 crore). She trails Nala Cat ($100 million), while the top spot goes to Gunther VI, a German shepherd with links to the Gunther Corporation and a net worth of $500 million.

How Did Olivia Accumulate Her Wealth?

Olivia has earned her net worth by starring with Taylor Swift in her music videos “Me” and “Blank Space.” The kitty even has her merch line. Benson has also had cameos in many big-budget ads, including for the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers.

On the other hand, speaking about Taylor Swift, she is a self-made billionaire, having generated tremendous wealth almost exclusively off of her music. In June 2023, Forbes revealed that her net worth had increased to $740 million—up from $365 million in 2020. And now, as of February 2024, Bloomberg reported that Taylor’s net worth is officially $1.1 billion.