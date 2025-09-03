Hyderabad: Indian celebrities have always been the face of major brands. From Virat Kohli to Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to MS Dhoni, their stardom continues to influence what people watch and buy. But in the first half of 2025, ads with celebrities dropped by 12% compared to last year.

Shah Rukh Khan and Dhoni Lead the Way

Shah Rukh Khan was the most visible celebrity, appearing on TV for an average of 27 hours every day. Close behind was MS Dhoni, with 22 hours of daily presence. Together, they showed how film stars and cricketers still rule when it comes to connecting with audiences.

Where Celebrities Advertise Most

Food and beverages led with 23% of all celebrity ads, followed by personal care and hygiene at 17% and household products at 8%. Toilet and floor cleaners alone made up 8% of celebrity ad volumes. E-commerce and gaming grew fast too, with 38 celebrities endorsing brands in this space.

Male stars were more popular in food and beverage ads, holding 63% share. Female celebrities dominated personal care and hygiene with 58%. Overall, men featured in nearly two-thirds of endorsements.

Couples in the Spotlight

Celebrity couples played a strong role in ads. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh endorsed 23 brands, while Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli backed 19. Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna also added to the trend. Together, these couples made up more than 40% of couple-led endorsements.

Even though celebrity ads slowed down, the charm of stars is still strong. Film actors and sportspersons remain the biggest draws, while digital-first sectors like e-commerce and gaming are rising fast.